FBI: 26-year-old Warren woman took 3 videos of herself sexually abusing her newborn daughter

WARREN, Mich. – Federal agents raided a home in Warren earlier this month and arrested a young mother accused of sexually abusing her infant daughter on video.

The woman has been identified in court documents as 26-year-old Amber Nicole Dunbar. She is in federal custody. She gave birth to a girl on Nov. 24 of this year.

Ruth Brock lives nearby and said she is in shock.

“Oh my god. She deserves every bad thing she gets. Karma’s a bad mother. Especially when it comes to babies,” Brock said.

The FBI said Dunbar sexually abused her newborn daughter on video and selling those videos online.

Police in a different state discovered a man was online asking people to produce and send him child pornography.

He is accused of communicating with Dunbar via the app KIK and solicitating the pornographic videos. Police said the man offered her $75 to make more videos after she sent him the first one.

Dunbar’s home was raided on Dec. 7. Officials said she denied making the videos, but when agents showed her the videos she “admitted to recording three short videos of herself engaging in sexual activity with this minor on Aug. 10, 2022.”

