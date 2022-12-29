26-year-old Macomb County woman accused of filming sexual videos with infant girl to share online

WARREN, Mich. – A 26-year-old Macomb County woman is accused of filming herself in sexual videos with an infant girl and sharing them online.

A criminal complaint filed Dec. 8 accuses Amber Nicole Dunbar, 26, of producing and distributing child pornography.

WARNING: Some of the details described below are explicit and disturbing.

Conversation in app

Police in another state were investigating a man on Oct. 18 and discovered that he had been communicating with others on the Kik app and asking them to send him child pornography.

During the investigation, officials found Kik chats between the man and another user, who was later identified as Dunbar, according to the criminal complaint.

“If you start making me videos of (sexual acts), I’ll pay,” the man wrote.

“Really? Then you should pay me for all the stuff I already sent you,” Dunbar replied, according to authorities.

“I traded videos for you (performing a sex act on video),” he wrote back. “I’m meaning I’ll pay 75 for (more sexual acts).”

FBI agents said they traced the second Kik account to Dunbar and determined she lived in Macomb County.

Videos found on devices

As police continued to investigate the man from out of state, they found three videos on his electronic devices that showed a woman engaging in sexual activity with an infant girl, according to court records.

One video showed the woman performing a sex act on the girl, and the two others showed her calling the girl explicit names and kissing her, authorities said.

“I obtained photos of Amber Dunbar from her driver’s license record and social media applications and have determined the woman in the above described videos is Dunbar,” an FBI agent wrote in the complaint.

Warren search

Officers obtained a search warrant on Dec. 7 for a Warren home “associated with” Dunbar.

She was interviewed and admitted to having a Kik account with the username matching the one from the conversation above, police said.

Dunbar told authorities that she participated in group chats on Kik that included people trading child pornography. She said one of the groups was centered around incest between adults and children, court records say.

Officials said Dunbar admitted to looking at the videos that were being traded, but claimed she never downloaded or saved any of them.

She admitted to being the person in the chat above, but said she had never done anything to children and never recorded any videos or took any pictures.

“Dunbar was shown a screenshot from two of the videos described above and admitted she was the woman in the screenshots and that a minor child known to her was the infant,” the criminal complaint says.

She then admitted to recording three short videos on Aug. 10 and sending them to the man, officials said. She said she did it because he asked her to but that she never received any money.

Police said Dunbar told them that was the only time she had engaged in sexual activity with the girl and the only time she recorded any videos.

Charges

The criminal complaint concludes there’s probable cause that Dunbar produced child pornography and distributed child pornography.