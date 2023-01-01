Detroit police: 1 dead after stabbing on New Year’s Eve

DETROIT – Police responded to a fatal stabbing Saturday night on Detroit’s west side.

Detroit police were called to the 18400 block of Stansbury Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they saw an individual who was stabbed. That individual was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to officials, another individual who was at the home was taken into custody.

Police say that the incident appears to be a domestic violence related situation.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.