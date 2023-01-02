22-year-old man killed by driver in Oakland County -- what we know

Lines painted on the center of a road.

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County.

Here’s what we know about the incident so far.

Crash details

Police said the crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane, in Oakland Township.

Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities. The BMW was also heading south on Rochester Road, police said.

Kable was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver flees scene

Police said the driver of the BMW fled the scene after striking Kable. The vehicle is believed to have been a model between 2012 and 2019.

Authorities described the driver as being a woman of Asian descent.

“A terrible crash like this is horrific enough, but to flee the scene and leave a person in the road like trash is unforgivable,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Search for hit-and-run driver

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying the hit-and-run driver.

“We need the public’s help finding this person,” Bouchard said.

It’s unknown whether drug or alcohol use were factors in the crash. Oakland County officials continue to investigate.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.