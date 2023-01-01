44º

Oakland County police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run that left 22-year-old man dead

Shelby Township man killed on New Year’s Day in Oakland Township

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Oakland County Sheriff's Office Vehicle. (WDIV)

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place early Sunday morning in Oakland Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a Shelby Township man was struck and killed at 5:49 a.m. on Sunday on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane in Oakland Township.

Benjamin Kable, 22, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described the driver who fled the scene to be a woman of Asian descent. Police believe the vehicle is a 2012-2019 BMW 300 Series, possibly white in color.

“A terrible crash like this is horrific enough, but to flee the scene and leave a person in the road like trash is unforgivable,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We need the public’s help finding this person.”

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

It is not currently known if the driver or the deceased used any kind of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

