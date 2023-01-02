Dog rescued by Belle Isle Coast Guard after falling through ice on Detroit River

DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard Station Belle Isle rescued a dog who had fallen through the ice on the Detroit River on Saturday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Sector Detroit Facebook page, a USCG Station Belle Isle boat crew spotted a dog who had fallen through the ice on Saturday afternoon.

The boat crew went to rescue the dog who was in the water near Grayhaven Island in Detroit as soon as they spotted her.

Photos from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit Facebook page (U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit)

The rescue attempts were successful! The crew was able to pull the dog from the ice.

“Round of appaws 🐾 for Petty Officer Cole Harper and the boat crew for a successful animal rescue!” USCG Sector Detroit wrote in their post.

The boat crew kept her warm while they waited for Detroit Animal Care and Control to arrive.