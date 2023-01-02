Mother still missing 37 years after toddler found unharmed, abandoned in Detroit alley

DETROIT – This month marks 37 years since a 22-year-old woman vanished and her son was found abandoned in an alley.

The last reported sighting of Lisa Walton was in January 1986. Her toddler son was found abandoned, but unharmed, in an alley in Detroit on Jan. 21, 1986.

At the time of her disappearance, Walton was around 5′6′' tall and weighed around 160 pounds. Her ears were pierced and she had brown hair with reddish tones. Walton has brown eyes.

Walton would be 59 years old now.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The case number is 1611080199.

