Shot fired at undercover Dearborn police officer in Detroit

DETROIT – At least one shot was fired at an undercover Dearborn police officer who was inside a vehicle Monday morning in Detroit.

Officials say the officer was working on an investigation in Detroit the morning of Jan. 2 when shots were fired at the vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 14th Street and I-96. At least one bullet went through the windshield, striking the hood of the officer’s sweatshirt, but the officer was not harmed.

Details about what exactly unfolded have not been released. It is unclear why shots were fired at the vehicle, or just how many shots were fired in total.

The police scene shifted Monday morning to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near West Grand River, where the suspected shooter was believed to be, officials said. Police were surrounding a building next to a church early Monday morning, and were treating the scene as a barricaded standoff.

No additional information has been revealed.