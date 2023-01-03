Man kills 2 cousins, himself after family argument on Detroit’s east side, police say

DETROIT – A man and a teenager were shot and killed by their cousin, who was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, on Monday following an argument on Detroit’s east side.

According to Detroit police, two men and one teenager are dead after an argument led to shots fired at a home on Bewick Street in Detroit.

Police responded to a call in the area of Bewick and Charlevoix Streets on Detroit’s east side at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say there was a dispute between two brothers, a 26-year-old and a 17-year-old, inside their home which is when their cousin, 29, shot both of them.

One brother died on the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The 29-year-old man, the brothers’ cousin, fled the scene and was discovered to have fired a shot into another home on Bewick Street.

Police say no one was injured from the shot into the separate home.

Detroit police say they were actively canvassing the area for the suspect when they found him dead in a car as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The details leading up to the shooting are currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.