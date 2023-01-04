Dearborn police express concerns after targeted shootings at officers

DEARBORN, Mich. – Over the past month, Dearborn police have had multiple situations where they were targeted.

On Monday, shots were fired at an undercover officer in Dearborn. One of them came so close it blew a hole through the hood of his sweatshirt, and now the department is sounding the alarm over what’s become a growing problem.

This situation comes days after a local man walked into the Dearborn police station lobby and tried to open fire at officers.

And on Tuesday, a Warren police officer opened fire on a carjacking suspected to have opened fire on him first.

