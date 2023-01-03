2 in custody after bullet strikes hood of undercover Dearborn officer’s sweatshirt

The scene where shots were fired at an undercover Dearborn police officer in Detroit on Jan. 2, 2023.

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a bullet struck the hood of an undercover Dearborn police officer’s sweatshirt, officials said.

Dearborn police received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2). They used an Apple Air Tag to follow the vehicle to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.

“Losing a vehicle to theft can be devastating for a household and to residents’ ability to provide for their families,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “This is why our officers go to extraordinary lengths to resolve these crimes, despite grave danger to themselves.”

While officers were watching the stolen vehicle, a man with a rifle approached an unmarked Dearborn police car and fired multiple shots at the officer inside, according to authorities.

“As the officer came by the second time to see if they could positively identify that vehicle, there were two males standing in front of an address on Roosevelt, along with that parked stolen vehicle,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “One of the males opened fire.”

At least one bullet went through the windshield of the vehicle, police said. It struck the hood of the officer’s sweatshirt, but he was not injured.

“(Gunfire struck) the undercover officer’s hood of the car and actually (went) through the hoodie portion of his sweatshirt and into the rear seat headrest,” Shaw said. “Very fortunate that the officer was not seriously injured.”

Police did not return fire.

Shaw said the officer continued driving and provided descriptions of the men. Two men were later taken into custody in connection with the shooting. They are being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

Another man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants from another department, according to authorities.

Police executed search warrants at two houses and seized four guns.

Michigan State Police are leading the investigation. Details will be passed along to prosecutors for a charging decision.