Detroit’s Avalon Bakery closing flagship cafe, moving into shared space with Jolly Pumpkin

DETROIT – Avalon Bakery, a Detroit food staple for more than two decades, is closing its original location in Detroit’s Cass Corridor, but they aren’t going far.

Avalon co-founder Jackie Victor posted a message on the Avalon International Breads Facebook page announcing the move this week.

“In the past two years since COVID hit, we have worked endlessly to restart and retool the entirety of the business. Our dedicated staff and partners have invested enormous resources: time, money, heart and soul. This new economy demands collaborations, partnership, increased efficiency, a reduced carbon footprint, and shared resources. The economy has shifted and now, so must we,” Victor wrote.

“On January 8th, 2023, we will begin a new chapter by reducing our Bakehouse footprint and closing our flagship cafe at 422 W. Willis. We will be moving into a new home at the other end of our alley at 411 W. Canfield inside Jolly Pumpkin, creating a shared space that will maintain the unique strengths of both businesses. We are working to transition most Willis employees to our new home and all Avalon employees will be encouraged to apply for positions throughout our family of businesses. On February 14th, 2023, when we greet you from our iconic Avalon counter, some things will have changed, but we will work to bring you the same warm hospitality, with sweets baked in-house throughout the day and our espresso machine serving up rich cappuccinos. There will be some of Avalon’s fan favorites, additional seating, new menu options and weekend brunch.”

The last day of service at the Willis Street location will be Sunday, Jan. 8.

Avalon continues to operate locations in Downtown Detroit, on the Riverfront, in Royal Oak and in Downtown Ann Arbor.