‘I want answers’: Death investigation underway after man was burned to death in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – An investigation is underway after a man is burned to death in Warren.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 3) afternoon on Toepfer Road near Van Dyke Avenue.

The man who lives in the house was alerted by first responders to a fire they believed was at his home. But his home was not on fire. His friend of 30 years was.

“I didn’t know there was a fire in my backyard,” said Bobby Tyzkowski.

Tyzkowski had no idea what was going on when he was alerted to that fire. He jumped to his feet and got his wife, son, and dog, never expecting to see what he saw Tuesday afternoon.

“When I first came to the door and looked, I seen the one officer chasing someone down the street with a fire extinguisher,” Tyzkowski said.

Neighbors looked on in shock as the fire the officer was attempting to put out wasn’t an object; it was a person that Tyzkowski knew very well.

The man was burned beyond recognition, but Tyzkowski could tell it was a friend for 30 years by his shoes.

“I want answers because that was my best friend,” Tyzkowski said. “Why? He was here talking to me yesterday.”

Police have not said what they believe happened. All Tyzkowski knows is his friend, who recently lost his job, will be missed.

“He worked at a pizza place, kids raised on the pizzas they made,” Tyzkowski said. “All the kids in this neighborhood loved that guy. We’re all going to miss him.”

Police are investigating but are not commenting on the nature of the death.