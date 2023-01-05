Driver crashes, points gun at officers after fleeing traffic stop in Warren, police say

WARREN, Mich. – A driver crashed his car and pointed a gun at police officers after fleeing a traffic stop in Warren, authorities said.

Warren police officers said they tried to stop Willie Lee Allen, 29, of Detroit, while he was driving Monday (Jan. 2) on 8 Mile Road between Ryan and Mound roads.

Allen fled the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu, according to authorities. He eventually crashed into another vehicle and fled the Malibu on foot, police said.

While officers were chasing Allen, he turned and pointed a gun at them, they said. One Warren police officer fired his weapon at Allen.

Nobody was struck by gunfire.

Allen was taken into custody. Police said he was out on a personal bond from pending criminal charges in Wayne County.

“Thank God no one lost their life with this felon possessing a gun,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “It’s illegal and will be charged in Macomb County.”

Allen has been charged with the following:

Third-degree fleeing a police officer -- a five-year felony

Felon in possession of a firearm -- a five-year felony

Carrying a concealed weapon -- a five-year felony

Assault with a dangerous weapon -- a four-year felony

Assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer -- a two-year felony

Three felony firearm violations -- two-year felonies

Operating with a suspended license -- a 93-day misdemeanor.

He was arraigned Wednesday in 37th District Court and given a $1 million bond, cash/surety, no 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 19.