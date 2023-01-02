Police chase suspect arrested after crashing car, opening fire on officers on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police say a man fired at officers as he tried to escape during a car chase that led to a shootout on Detroit’s east side.

The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 2) in Warren and ended along a busy stretch of 8 Mile between Ryan and Mound roads.

A woman in the area captured most of the incident on her cell phone.

The cell phone footage showed the alleged suspect running away with a handgun from an officer in the middle of traffic. You could see and hear multiple gunshots with police radios in the background.

Police radio: “We have shots fired at us.”

The officer chasing the man relayed on his radio that the alleged suspect fired gunshots at him, and he fired back.

Police radio: “Shots fired, shots fired. Black male. He just threw the gun over the wall at the dealership.”

The incident happened at M-102 and Fenelon Street, where officers were in a vehicle pursuit of the alleged suspect driving a Chevy Malibu with a woman passenger.

The man crashed the Malibu, got out, and ran while firing shots at the police officer, that gave chase on foot before getting captured moments later.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the officer was not hit.

“It is tough out here as it gets worse every day,” said Dwyer. “I’ve been on this job for many decades now. I’ve been involved and seen a lot of shootings. I’ve been to a lot of officer’s funerals, and fortunately, I’m not going to a funeral as a result of this incident that happened out here.”

The 29-year-old man has a felony and was out on bond for fleeing and eluding police and carjacking.