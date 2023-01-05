Juvenile suspect identified in Panera Bread noose investigation in Grosse Pointe

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a Panera Bread restaurant on May 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A minor has been identified as a suspect in the investigation into a paper towel noose found in a bathroom at a restaurant in Grosse Pointe, officials reported Wednesday.

Police have been investigating an incident that occurred on Dec. 30, 2022, at a Panera Bread in the heart of Downtown Grosse Pointe. That night, at about 8:30 p.m., a staff member reportedly discovered a noose fashioned out of paper towel left behind in the bathroom.

There was no note or name attached to the noose, but Grosse Pointe authorities said they planned to investigate the incident as if a threat was being made.

“The significance of a noose is, I don’t think you can characterize it as anything other than a threat,” said Grosse Pointe police Chief John Alcorn. “It represents murder and violence and hate. There was no note with it, no graffiti with it. There was no name attached to it, so in my mind, it was a blanket threat, and that’s how we’re investigating it.”

Police initially said they weren’t ruling anyone out, as the restaurant was busy that night, but they did have their eye on a group of teenagers who were in the restaurant and used the bathroom “around the same time that this happened.” After some investigation, police said on Jan. 4 that they have identified a juvenile suspect in the case.

Authorities say they intend to request a warrant for arrest once the investigation is complete. No other details about the investigation have been provided at this time.

Chief Alcorn said earlier this week that the paper towel noose incident is an isolated incident, and that they haven’t seen “anything like this recently.”