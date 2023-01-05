Neighbors fed up as illegal dump site turns into unavoidable eyesore on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Neighbors living on Detroit’s west side say they’re fed up with an illegal dumping site.

Everything from old tires to abandoned boats has been dumped at the Linwood and Doris streets site, not too far from the Lodge and the Davison freeways.

“The tires, the junk, the dumping, look, clothes and shoes, the donation booth, half the clothes sprawled out over the parking lot, it’s a disgrace,” said Dave Noble.

Noble can’t help but look at the area around his home in disgust-seeing what was once a thriving gas station.

“This gas station was a 24-hour gas station,” Noble said. “So people in the neighborhood would walk in. It was very popular.”

It has turned into an illegal dump site on Detroit’s west side. Believe it or not, it was much worse just a few days ago. This boat sat in the middle of the site until it was picked up.

“The boat was the last straw,” Noble said. “They dumped a boat here. It makes no sense.”

The build-up of tires on both sides of the gas station, trash, and everything make it an unavoidable eyesore.

“It’s a disgrace,” Noble said. “We have beautiful homes here on Oakman. This is a main thoroughfare.”

Even though the property has been hit with several violations, it doesn’t look like it sparked any change.

“Hopefully, they can do something about this,” Noble said. “Tear it down, fence it in. First of all, clean it up. Clean it up, please.”

The city is still taking care of the problem regardless.

“Debris and tires are still out here,” said Department of Public Works Solid Waste Assistant Superintendent Dhavel Patel. “The property owner did not clean it up. So now, the city will.”