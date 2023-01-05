Owner arrested after $336,000 worth of marijuana, THC products found at Port Huron hookah store

PORT HURON, Mich. – The owner of a hookah store in Port Huron has been arrested after officials found more $336,000 worth of marijuana and THC products inside, according to authorities.

Members of the St. Clair County Drug Task Force began investigating TOP Shelf Hookah on 10th Street after receiving complaints about THC products being sold to children.

Officials searched the store Dec. 21 and found 3,052 grams of marijuana, 444 packages of THC gummies, 15 bags of THC Cheetos, 518 one-gram marijuana vape cartridges, 17 THC oil packages, and some THC hard candies.

The products have an estimated street value of $336,700, police said. More than $42,000 in cash was also seized.

During a search of the owner’s home on Carleton Street, a 9 mm Glock pistol was seized, according to officials. Police also found an unknown liquid believed to be a methamphetamine/fentanyl compound.

The owner, Mohamed Alsan, 35, of Port Huron, was taken into custody. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug business, maintaining a drug house, and a felony firearm violation.