Foul play suspected in 1991 disappearance of Monroe County man

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a 38-year-old Monroe County man who vanished 32 years ago.

When the mother of Charles Otto Brandt could not reach her son on the phone she requested a welfare check.

When police arrived, they found his home had been ransacked. Several long guns, a hand gun and his black 1982 Chevy Blazer were missing.

Brandt was last seen on Jan. 6, 1991. If he is alive, he would be 70 years old now.

Brandt stood 6′1′' tall and weighed 175 pounds. He was usually seen wearing a black leather jacket, black motorcycle style or “Harley Davison” t-shirts, Levi’s pants and gray cowboy boots.

Officials have excluded 11 unidentified people as potential matches in this case.

Anyone with information should contact Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500. The case number is 28-94-91.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.