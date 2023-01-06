Identity of man found dead in wooded area of Monroe County still unknown 45 years later

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A man found dead in a wooded area of Exeter Township in Monroe County remains unidentified 45 years later.

The man was discovered on Jan. 7, 1978. He is believed to have been between 18 to 25 years old.

He was found nude. The level of decomposition made him unrecognizable.

There is no investigating agency listed in the national database.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.