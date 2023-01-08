Toledo police chase ends with fatal crash in Monroe County, officials say

DUNDEE, Mich. – A police chase originating in Toledo ended in a fatal crash in Monroe County on Friday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, one woman, the passenger, is dead after a vehicle crashed to end a police chase at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh Streets in the Village of Dundee at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Friday.

Toledo Police Department notified the Monroe County Central Dispatch that their department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a red 2007 Ford Fusion. The driver of the Fusion was known to have active felony warrants for his arrest and was refusing to stop for the Toledo officers.

The suspect vehicle was traveling on northbound I-75 and crossed into the state of Michigan from Ohio.

The Toledo Police Department terminated their pursuit of the vehicle after it entered Michigan, but officers from the Washington Township Police Department of Ohio, who were assisting Toledo police, continued relaying information on the vehicle’s location to Monroe County authorities.

Officials say the driver of the Ford Fusion exited I-75 at Erie Temperance, Exit 2, before continuing to flee on several roadways within southern Monroe County.

The suspect took northbound Telegraph Road to westbound South Custer Road while being pursued by Monroe County Sheriff’s officers, authorities say.

“Stop Sticks” were deployed during the pursuit and deflated two of the suspect vehicle’s tires. The suspect continued to flee at a high speed, although two tires had been deflated.

The driver continued on westbound South Custer Road and entered the Village of Dundee.

When he reached the intersection of West Monroe and Techumseh Streets, officials say he was “unable to negotiate the intersection,” left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The Ford Fusion caught fire after striking the pole which is when officers approached the vehicle and made a forced entry to extract the driver and a passenger.

Police were able to identify the driver as a 31-year-old Napoleon, Ohio man, and the passenger was identified as Lesley Rosales, 46, of Leipsic, Ohio.

The 31-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital and was listen in critical condition. Rosales was taken to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say the passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. In addition to no seatbelts, the 2007 Fusion’s airbags did not deploy.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the crash and anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756 or 1-800-SPEAK UP to remain anonymous.

