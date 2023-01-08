32º

MSP: Suspect known to be involved in several homicides was arrested in Wayne

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

WAYNE, Mich.Michigan State Police have conducted and concluded an Operation Winter Storm as a known suspect involved in multiple homicides was arrested in the City of Wayne.

According to tweets from Michigan State Police, a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly has been involved in several homicides was seen in Inkster on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Troopers say they attempted a traffic stop of the suspect as he was driving a 2017 Chrysler 200. The 34-year-old failed to stop for the troopers that were initiating the traffic stop.

With the failed traffic stop, the situation eventually escalated into a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect got out of the car he was driving and started to run from Michigan State Police on foot.

“Koma,” which is MSP’s K-9 unit, was sent to track the suspect. The suspect was eventually traced back to an address in the City of Wayne.

The 34-year-old suspect was found hiding under a lawn chair at a home near Howe Road and Annapolis Street and was immediately taken into custody.

“We will continue to work with county and local police to focus on these dangerous criminals in order to improve the quality of life in the city of Inkster,” “stated Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw.

