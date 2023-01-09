Police: West Michigan man fatally shoots wife, 2 children before killing himself

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe a West Michigan man killed himself after fatally shooting his wife and two children after they were found in their residence in Lee Township on Saturday.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, two adults and two children were found dead in a residence in Lee Township on the west side of Michigan Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a call at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Saturday from a man who went to the home to check on family members and did not get a response at the door.

Officials say the man looked into the windows attempting to make contact with them which is when he saw his niece unresponsive in a bedroom on the first floor of the home.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered Cindy Clouse, 35, Roger Kyle Hagger, 34, and their two children aged 10 and 13 dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police believe the 34-year-old shot himself after shooting the three other victims. The official cause of death has not yet been determined.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 268-673-0500.