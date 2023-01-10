31º

Local News

17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car

Teen crashed into landscaping blocks while fleeing police

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Mt Clemens, Macomb County
A stolen car and a "ghost" gun recovered by Michigan State Police on Jan. 9, 2023, in Mt. Clemens. (Michigan State Police)

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge.

Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday (Jan. 9) on eastbound I-696. When they checked the license plate, they realized the Kia had recently been stolen in Eastpointe.

Troopers tried to stop the driver, but he fled from I-696 to I-94, they said. He eventually crashed into a row of landscaping blocks in Mt. Clemens.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Mt. Clemens, fled on foot, police said. He was taken into custody after a short chase.

Troopers said they found a 9 mm “ghost” gun without a serial number in the Kia.

The boy was on probation for carrying a concealed weapon in Wayne County at the time of his arrest.

Officials took him to the Macomb Juvenile Center while prosecutors review the case.

Nobody was injured.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email