17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car

A stolen car and a "ghost" gun recovered by Michigan State Police on Jan. 9, 2023, in Mt. Clemens.

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge.

Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday (Jan. 9) on eastbound I-696. When they checked the license plate, they realized the Kia had recently been stolen in Eastpointe.

Troopers tried to stop the driver, but he fled from I-696 to I-94, they said. He eventually crashed into a row of landscaping blocks in Mt. Clemens.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Mt. Clemens, fled on foot, police said. He was taken into custody after a short chase.

Troopers said they found a 9 mm “ghost” gun without a serial number in the Kia.

The boy was on probation for carrying a concealed weapon in Wayne County at the time of his arrest.

Officials took him to the Macomb Juvenile Center while prosecutors review the case.

Nobody was injured.