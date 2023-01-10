Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 more Michigan stores in 2023

FILE - Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Thursday that there's substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a "going concern" even as it continues to look at options like refinancing its debt or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Struggling retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced a new batch of store closures, including five more in Michigan, most in Metro Detroit.

The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond cautioned that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to attract shoppers. It then said that it’s considering options including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But the chain acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.

Back in September of 2022, the retailer announced five store closures in Michigan, including:

Chesterfield Township: 50551 Waterside Drive

Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road

Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW

White Lake Twp.: 9050 Highland Road

The new list of store closures released this week includes five more stores in the state, including:

Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Avenue

Auburn Hills: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260

Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River

Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway

Muskegon: 5540 Harvey Street

The stores are expected to close within the next few months, with liquidation sales possibly starting soon.