Detroit to waive towing, storage fees for auto theft victims

DETROIT – The City of Detroit has started to waive towing and storage fees for those that are victims of auto theft.

According to the city’s website, victims of auto theft in the Motor City will no longer be “victimized” a second time.

Under a towing arrangement between the city and several tow companies, reported stolen vehicles will be taken to DPD’s storage lot. The city stated any reported stolen cars towed by any private towing companies will have fees waived by the Detroit police department. Lastly, if a stolen vehicle is recovered from a city lot, Detroit police will waive all towing and storage fees but insurance companies will have to pay for the release of the vehicle.

The city stated on its website that anytime an officer encounters a reported stolen vehicle, they will request a tow through the city’s towing management software system.

The City of Detroit website wrote that Detroit police will track the disposition of every vehicle they encounter. They will also inspect each car for internal and external damages as well as any missing parts. It has also been announced the there is a more improved vehicle action process and the new towing management system will help determine when a car will go into aution.

Anyone with a reported stolen vehicle can track the location and status of their vehicle as well as any recovery cost by heading over to www.FindMyTowedCar.Org.

Below is a list of private towing companies working with the Detroit City Council and the Detroit Police Department on this program:

7D’s

ABA

Bobby’s

BBK

Troy’s

Wayne’s

H&B

“For too long, the victims of car theft in this town were victimized a second time by having to pay towing and storage fees sometimes into the thousands of dollars to recover their vehicle, which also likely has costly damage from the theft,” wrote Mayor Mike Duggan on the city’s website. “I am proud that Chief White and City Council have put an end to that practice once and for all.”

Any vehicles that have not been reported stolen and are towed by private companies have the possibility to not be covered by the city.

“We are proud of the work our officers have done to restore the public’s confidence in our police towing operation and we will continue to seek opportunities for additional changes,” stated Detroit Police Chief White.

