Detroit announces massive overhaul of its car towing system

DETROIT – Detroit announced a massive overhaul of its car towing system after a previous system known for its corruption, with several city officials and police officers convicted of crimes.

Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit police Chief James White announced the changes during Tuesday’s (Dec. 13) news conference.

“Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of very troubling practices where any police officer who found a car, calling their favorite tower and getting it towed,” said Duggan.

Detroit City Council has given seven tow companies contracts that go into effect next Monday.

An automated software system will determine which company receives towing requests. Each company will get a turn, and the system will flag any favoritism.

The Detroit Police Department will also take over 35 to 40% of the tows, including all stolen vehicles. Victims of auto thefts will no longer be subjected to out-of-pocket storage costs.

“If you have a hardship case (where) you don’t have insurance covering your auto theft, we will waive the storage fees,” said Duggan.

Drivers will be able to track their vehicles by clicking here.

