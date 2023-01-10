Police search for missing 4-year-old Michigan girl believed to be with non-custodial father

Lilliana Nardlini (left) and Eric Nardlini (right).

MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl who’s believed to be with her non-custodial father.

An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday (Jan. 10) for Lilliana Nardlini, 4, of Marysville.

She is believed to be with Eric Nardlini, her non-custodial father, according to authorities.

Police are searching for a burgundy 2020 Chevrolet Silverado or a charcoal 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marysville Police Department at 810-364-6300.