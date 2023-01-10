Michigan father told missing 4-year-old girl’s mom she would never see daughter again, police say

MARYSVILLE, Mich. – The father of a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl recently told the girl’s mother that she would never see her daughter again, officials said.

Police from Marysville and Port Huron are searching for Lilliana Louise Nardini, a 4-year-old Marysville girl. She was last known to be with her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini, according to authorities.

Lilliana was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday (Jan. 9) at the Burger King restaurant at 3100 Gratiot Avenue in Marysville.

Nardini, 46, was recently served with a court order requiring him to turn his daughter over to her mother, officials said. Instead, he told the girl’s mother that she would never see the child again, according to police.

Nardini was last seen in a burgundy 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Michigan license plate DB-27664. He is also known to drive a charcoal gray 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Michigan license plate CSP-838.

“It is believed that Lilliana will be with her father, and they are currently on the run,” Marysville police said in a release.

Anyone who sees Lilliana or her father is asked to call 911. You should not approach them, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Marysville Police Department at 810-364-6300, or the Port Huron Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383.