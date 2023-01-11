3 arrested for running drug operation out of St. Clair County motel, police say

MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Three men have been arrested in connection with a drug operation at a St. Clair County motel after officials found meth, ecstasy, and loaded guns during a search.

Members of the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search around 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Super 8 Motel on Gratiot Boulevard in Marysville. They were investigating reports of Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, selling methamphetamine out of the motel.

Officials said they located Warren and David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, in the parking lot of the motel. Methamphetamine and a loaded pistol were found, and authorities took both men into custody.

Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, was found inside the motel room and arrested.

Police said they seized a second pistol, methamphetamine, ecstasy, cash, scales, and drug packaging equipment from inside the room.

In total, task force members seized 144 grams of methamphetamine and eight grams of ecstasy from the parking lot and the motel room.

All three men were taken to the St. Clair County Jail. They were arraigned Sunday (Jan. 8) on charges of possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug house, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, and habitual offender, according to authorities.