7 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Thursday morning

DETROIT – A dense fog advisory has been issued for seven Southeast Michigan counties for part of Thursday morning.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 for the following counties: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility will be a quarter mile to a half mile in some areas.

“Areas of dense fog have expanded into portions of Michigan, from the southern border into the I-94 corridor,” the National Weather Service said. “A slow expansion into and north of the I-96 to I-696 corridor are expected through the early morning hours.”

Low visibility can create dangerous driving conditions. Officials urge people to drive slowly and cautiously, to use your headlights, and to leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. View our real-time traffic map here.

Check out our interactive radar below.

