Chevy announces $100K opportunity to become Lead Dream Chaser

To celebrate the launch of the 2024 Chevy Trax, one person will get the opportunity to become a Lead Dream Chaser.

The three-month opportunity will enable one person to pursue their lifelong dream or passion project and will share their journey on social media, where in return will receive $100,000 and three months with the Chevrolet Trax.

Chevy has teamed up with creative entrepreneur and CEO of Kickstarter, Everette Taylor, to help identify the best person to serve as Lead Dream Chaser.

“The past few years have caused many to consider turning their ideas and ambitions into reality, and I’m excited to help Chevy find a qualified person who will pursue their dream,” said Taylor.

The 30-day submission period will open Friday (Jan. 13) as Friday afternoons are the most popular time of the week for daydreaming, according to Chevy commissioned Harris Poll survey.

Eligible entrants can click here to submit a short video about themselves, their dream, and how they plan to leverage the all-new Trax and funds to project or help their community.

All entrants will also need to share how they plan to document their stories on social media.

Chevy will announce the finalists in March, and the selected individual will be announced in April.

“We look forward to reviewing the submissions and following along the journey of the Lead Dream Chaser,” said Steve Majoros, chief marketing officer, Chevrolet. “The all-new Chevy Trax has everything you need to pursue your passion in style, so we encourage every dreamer to check it out.”