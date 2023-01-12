Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say

DETROIT – A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend in a botched robbery, investigators said.

Investigators said Zayer Brooks, 17, has confessed to killing 17-year-old Edmond Butler. Brooks appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday (Jan. 12).

Butler was found dead in his car last July at South Liebold and Gilroy streets in Detroit. He died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Brooks was Butler’s lifelong best friend. During the initial investigation, Brooks still acted as his friend and even served as a pallbearer at his funeral.

When police interrogated Brooks later, he admitted to detectives that he is the one who shot and killed Butler.

He said that he plotted to meet Butler to buy $200 of marijuana from him, but it was a set up. Brooks said it was a robbery and he shot his best friend because he would identify him as the robber.

Brooks is being charged as an adult.