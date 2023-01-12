Michigan man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter faces charges

PORT HURON, Mich. – A St. Clair County man accused of kidnapping his 4-year-old daughter is facing several charges.

Erik Nardini, 46, had full custody of the child but was in jail recently and lost custody.

Officials said he disappeared with the child at 10:30 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 9) and told the girl’s mother that she would never see her daughter again.

Nardini and his daughter were recovered in Ohio by state police at 9 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 10). She was not harmed.

Nardini appeared in court in Port Huron on Thursday. He appeared in court via video and is facing kidnapping and parole absconding charges. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor’s asked for a million dollar bond and said the kidnapping is similar to one that happened nearly 20 years ago. Prosecutor’s believe Nardini carefully prepared for his escape with the child.

He was given a $700,000 cash surety bond. That means he needs $700,000 cash in order to get out of jail.

He will be back in court on Jan. 24.