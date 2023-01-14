‘I was not included in the stores I went to’: Bridal store focuses on inclusivity in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – L’amour Bridal is a semi-custom couture shop in Dearborn. The owner, Hana Abboud, saw the challenges brides had in finding their fairytale gown without compromising their faith or cultural values.

Abboud started the business about seven years ago after a horrible experience shopping for her own wedding dress.

“I was not included in the stores I went to, so anyone I went to they would carry a sample size two, four,” said Abboud. “I’m not a two, four. Most brides are not two or fours.”

It’s her personal mission to make sure no bride feels like she did.

“We carry the sizes of the majority of our brides in Michigan order, which happens to be eight, 10, 12, so that’s what we have,” Abboud said. “Then we have plus-sized samples as well because curvy girls need to look good too.”

When the pandemic hit, Abboud picked up a new hobby which was designing her own dresses. It not only adds a little flare to her boutique but also meets the specific needs of local brides like Fatme Harb.

Harb chooses to wear a scarf to cover her hair.

“Everyone has their own reasoning,” said Harb. “Some people do it for religious obligations. Some people do it to be more modest. Wanting to buy wedding dresses, I can’t just go to any bridal salon and try to try on a dress.”

The shopping experience can be daunting, for example, when it comes to adding sleeves.

“The fabric doesn’t always match with the dress, and if it doesn’t match, I’m not wearing it,” Harb said. “To see that ‘Hey, I can get like a full matching gown and sleeves to match and cover my neck too,’ because that’s also another thing, it’s really nice.”

Abboud said that those additions often come with an expensive price tag, especially with inflation raising some costs.

“If you were to buy a dress from, say, any New York designer, if they’re able to customize, typically they’re going charge anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000, depending on what you need done,” Abboud said. “Whereas we are not charging that much. We’re charging anywhere from $500 to $1,000 to change a top for instance.”

Harb wore a Hana Abboud original dress on her wedding day in October 2022.

Abboud is very proud of helping brides like Harb feel seen as a consumer without breaking the bank.

“Inclusivity is the biggest thing,” Abboud said. “We should be able to basically cater to the brides that want to spend that money and want to have the dress of their dreams and are having every other moment like everyone else, but it’s so much more complicated for them.”

Abboud hopes to share her designs at New York Bridal Fashion Week to help reach brides across the country.