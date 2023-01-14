Morning 4: Maine scores its first Mega Millions jackpot -- and other top stories

FILE - A Mega Millions sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 billion as a customer purchases a Mega Millions ticket at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won the jackpot, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.( AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.

Meijer to bring big changes to how mPerks rewards program works

Meijer is bringing some big changes to how its mPerks digital coupon and reward program works.

Customers will earn points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription they fill. The retailer said there will be other opportunities to earn points as well

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Court: U-M can shield name of woman in president’s removal

The Michigan Court of Appeals declined to order the University of Michigan to release the name of a woman whose relationship with a school president led to his removal a year ago.

