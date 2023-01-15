Celebrate the life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Metro Detroit

Honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a tradition for many Americans, including Metro Detroiters, every third Monday of January.
King has impacted almost every city in our country, and the words and lessons he was preaching continue to live on.
Metro Detroiters still take what King had to say decades ago to heart and one would think that Detroiters also made a significant impact on the civil rights leader.
The activist has visited Michigan several times, including his “The Great Walk to Freedom” speech recorded with Gordy Records at the former COBO hall, crossing boundaries with his speech “The Other America” at Grosse Pointe High School and delivering a speech “Live as Brothers, or Die as Fools” at the Bentley Historical Library in Ann Arbor.
Below is a list of some events happening around Metro Detroit on Monday
MLK Day at the Charles H. Wright museum
- MLK Prayer Breakfast: 8 - 11 a.m.
- Innovation from Senior Pastor of West Side Unity Church Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson and a keynote from Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd.
- Workshops and Programming: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- The museum will feature free educational workshops and family-friendly programming for the day they will include:
- Two “tipping to poem” workshops at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Restore the dream (all day)
- What’s your dream (all day)
- Tipping the scales of justice (all day)
- Feature film: “Who We Are: A Chronicle on Racism in America” premiering at 1 p.m.
- President’s lecture series from 4-5 p.m. Click here to learn more.
More -- A look back at the extraordinary life of Martin Luther King Jr., in photos
38th Annual Southfield Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration: “The Global Impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”
- Peace Walk: 9 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church located on Northwestern Highway.
- Taste Fest: 11 a.m. at the Southfield pavilion located at 26000 Evergreen Road.
20th Annual MLK Fellowship Breakfast Special Guests Dr. Wendell Anthony & Vicky Winans presented by the Macomb County Ministerial Alliance
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Location: MRCC banquet center at 23401 Mound Road in Warren
Royal Oak, Berkley joint MLK Day event
- March: 9 a.m. starting at Berkley High School on Catalpa Drive.
- Service Projects: 10:15 a.m. at Berkley High School which involves making blankets, sorting through donations and making cards for first responders.
Related -- ‘MLK/FBI’ probes when bureau bugged Martin Luther King Jr.
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Lift Every Voice: Creating Bridges to Belonging from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m
- Words of Freedom: Excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Fueling Detroit: MLK Day of Service
- Hours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Location: Kemeny Recreation Center on South Fort Street
Also -- In pictures: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visits University of Michigan in 1962
31st ‘Keeper of the Dream’ scholarship awards Celebration
- Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m
- Location: Oakland University’s Founders Ballroom.
- Keynote speaker: Hill Harper
20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March & Rally
- Rally & Cultural Presentations: 12 - 1:30 p.m.
- March: 1:45 - 2:30 p.m.
- Meal: 2:30 - 3 p.m.
- Location: Historic St. Matthew’s-St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church on Woodward Avenue.
MLK Celebration: Let Freedom Ring
- Begins at 4 p.m. at the Fox Theatre on Woodward Avenue.
- A candlelight walk to close the event will start at 6:30 p.m.
- The event will be hosted by Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder and civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. Six individuals will be honored during the event.
WATCH -- ‘The embrace’: Martin Luther King Jr. memorial unveiled in Boston