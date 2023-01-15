Celebrate the life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Metro Detroit

(Uncredited, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for rights to his archive. HarperCollins released King's first book more than 60 years ago. The King Estate had been publishing books since 2009 with the Beacon Press. (AP Photo, File)

Honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a tradition for many Americans, including Metro Detroiters, every third Monday of January.

King has impacted almost every city in our country, and the words and lessons he was preaching continue to live on.

Metro Detroiters still take what King had to say decades ago to heart and one would think that Detroiters also made a significant impact on the civil rights leader.

The activist has visited Michigan several times, including his “The Great Walk to Freedom” speech recorded with Gordy Records at the former COBO hall, crossing boundaries with his speech “The Other America” at Grosse Pointe High School and delivering a speech “Live as Brothers, or Die as Fools” at the Bentley Historical Library in Ann Arbor.

Martin Luther King Jr. with Berry Gordy (Motown Museum)

“I have a dream this afternoon that one day right here in Detroit, Negroes will be able to buy a house or rent a house anywhere that their money will carry them and they will be able to get a job.” Martin Luther King, Jr., The Great Walk to Freedom

Rev. King leads the Walk for Freedom down Woodward Ave. (University of Michigan)

Below is a list of some events happening around Metro Detroit on Monday

MLK Day at the Charles H. Wright museum

MLK Prayer Breakfast: 8 - 11 a.m. Innovation from Senior Pastor of West Side Unity Church Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson and a keynote from Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd

Workshops and Programming: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The museum will feature free educational workshops and family-friendly programming for the day they will include: Two “tipping to poem” workshops at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Restore the dream (all day) What’s your dream (all day) Tipping the scales of justice (all day)

Feature film: “Who We Are: A Chronicle on Racism in America” premiering at 1 p.m.

President’s lecture series from 4-5 p.m. Click here to learn more

Martin Luther King, Jr. at the March on Washington in 1963 (Getty Images)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gives a boy a pat on the back as a group of youngsters started to picket St. Augustine on June 10, 1964. (File photo)

38th Annual Southfield Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration: “The Global Impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Peace Walk: 9 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church located on Northwestern Highway.

Taste Fest: 11 a.m. at the Southfield pavilion located at 26000 Evergreen Road.

20th Annual MLK Fellowship Breakfast Special Guests Dr. Wendell Anthony & Vicky Winans presented by the Macomb County Ministerial Alliance

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: MRCC banquet center at 23401 Mound Road in Warren

Click here to buy a ticket.

Martin Luther King, Jr. relaxes at home with his family in May 1956 in Montgomery, Alabama with his newborn baby and wife. ((Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images))

Royal Oak, Berkley joint MLK Day event

March: 9 a.m. starting at Berkley High School on Catalpa Drive.

Service Projects: 10:15 a.m. at Berkley High School which involves making blankets, sorting through donations and making cards for first responders.

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

Hours: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lift Every Voice: Creating Bridges to Belonging from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m

Words of Freedom: Excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Explore the pop-up exhibit “How Long?: Revisiting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and His Legacy’.

Fueling Detroit: MLK Day of Service

Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the University of Michigan's Hill Auditorium on November 5, 1962. (Photo courtesy: U-M Bentley Historical Library)

31st ‘Keeper of the Dream’ scholarship awards Celebration

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m

Location: Oakland University’s Founders Ballroom.

Keynote speaker: Hill Harper

Click here to view the winners of the scholarship awards.

20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March & Rally

Rally & Cultural Presentations: 12 - 1:30 p.m.

March: 1:45 - 2:30 p.m.

Meal: 2:30 - 3 p.m.

Location: Historic St. Matthew’s-St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church on Woodward Avenue.

Click here to RSVP on Facebook.

FILE - The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., right, accompanied by Rev. Ralph D. Abernathy, center, is booked by city police Lt. D.H. Lackey in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 23, 1956. The quest by a civil rights pioneer to have her arrest record wiped clean after nearly 70 years after she protested racial segregation has raised the possibility of similar bids to clear the names of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., whose convictions remain on the books in Alabama's capital. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick, File) (1956 AP)

“And I use this title because there are literally two Americas. Every city in our country has this kind of dualism, this schizophrenia, split at so many parts, and so every city ends up being two cities rather than one.” Martin Luther King, Jr., The Other America

MLK Celebration: Let Freedom Ring

Begins at 4 p.m. at the Fox Theatre on Woodward Avenue.

A candlelight walk to close the event will start at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder and civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. Six individuals will be honored during the event.

Click here for a free ticket.

