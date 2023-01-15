MSP: Michigan man arrested after holding 2 women hostage, threatening them with stolen handgun

NORMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man has been arrested after holding two people hostage and threatening them with a stolen handgun.

A 50-year-old man from Wellston has been arrested by Michigan State Police after holding his friend and another woman hostage in his shed off of Lily Road in Norman Township, according to Michigan State Police out of Manistee County.

According to officials, state troopers were called to a shed where the man lives on Saturday around 7 a.m.

Police say that a woman and her friend were visiting the 50-year-old.

During their visit, the suspect accused one of the women of stealing his methamphetamine and then assaulted and threatened them with a handgun, saying they were not allowed to leave his home.

One of the women managed to escape the shed after calling her son to help. Police say that the son was able to help his mother escape, but the other woman was still not freed after the suspect slammed the shed door shut to continue holding her hostage.

Michigan State Police say that the woman stuck in the shed was taken by the suspect on foot and made “some distance” away from the shed. They were eventually discovered by deputies.

Police state that the suspect’s handgun was recovered near the shed. The handgun was initially reported stolen in 2010 by the Lansing Police Department.

Recovered stolen gun in Manistee County (Michigan State Police)

The 50-year-old is being held at Manistee County jail.