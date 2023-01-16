39º

Local News

Live stream: Police provide update after mother, 2 boys froze to death in Pontiac

Oakland County sheriff updates investigation

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Pontiac, Oakland County
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is providing an update after a mother and two young boys were found dead in Pontiac.

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is providing an update after a mother and two young boys were found frozen to death over the weekend in a wooded area in Pontiac.

You can watch the briefing live in the stream above.

The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) in the area of Gillespie Avenue and Branch Street, near Bagley Street, according to authorities.

Oakland County deputies searched the area after residents said the woman and children had been walking around the area, knocking on doors.

The woman and two boys, who are believed to have been around ages 3 and 9, were found dead near an abandoned vehicle in the woods, authorities said. It was determined that they had frozen to death.

A 10-year-old girl was also found, and she was taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials. Details about her condition have not been revealed.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email