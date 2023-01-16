Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say

An abandoned vehicle at the scene where a mother and two children were found dead on Jan. 15, 2023, in Pontiac.

PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two young boys were found frozen to death over the weekend in a wooded area in Pontiac, and a 12-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital, police said.

The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) in the area of Gillespie Avenue and Branch Street, near Bagley Street, according to authorities.

Oakland County deputies searched the area after residents said the woman and children had been walking around the area, knocking on doors.

The woman and two boys, who are believed to have been around ages 3 and 9, were found dead near an abandoned vehicle in the woods, authorities said. It was determined that they had frozen to death.

A 12-year-old girl was also found, and she was taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials. Details about her condition have not been revealed.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is scheduled to provide more information about this case at 2:30 p.m. Monday.