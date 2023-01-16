Police investigating inmate death at Monroe County Jail after man was found hanging in cell

MONROE, Mich. – Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Monroe County Jail after he was found hanging in his cell on Sunday morning.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead on Sunday after he was found hanging in his cell at approximately 11:49 a.m.

Police say corrections officers at Monroe County Jail found an inmate hanging in his cell Sunday morning.

The officers reportedly removed the ligature from the inmate’s neck and began performing CPR. Jail medical staff assisted in the efforts until members of the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived and took over.

Resuscitation was unsuccessful, officials say, and the inmate was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m.

The inmate is from Monroe and his immediate family has been notified, according to police.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau is conducting an investigation into the inmate’s death.

“The Sheriff’s Office is saddened at the loss of life and extends their condolences to the individual’s family,” the department said in their release.

Officials say the man was taken to the coroner’s office for a determination of cause and manner of death.