Automakers and Detroit security companies working to stop theft on manufacturing lots

DETROIT – Automakers and security companies are hoping to create a plan to stop theft on manufacturing lots.

As high-end vehicles are being stolen off manufacture lots nonstop, automakers met with Shield Security on Wednesday to figure out a way to stop this trend.

The goal is to devise a plan to stop stealing hot off-the-press vehicles.

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said that it’s not just adults involved in these theft schemes. There are children as young as 11 who are involved and hired by adults who organized the crimes.

These auto plants want to assure the public that they are doing everything possible to stop these thieves. From fences to strips across the road - they want the safest yet most effective way to prevent these crimes.