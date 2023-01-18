Detroit man connected to 2 fatal shootings in December faces 8 charges

DETROIT – A Detroit man who was involved in two shootings in December has been charged with the murder of two men.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office reported on Wednesday that Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, has been charged for the murder of Detroiter’s 30-year-old Rodney Carter and 26-year-old Patrick Jones.

Murder of Rodney Carter

Detroit police were dispatched to a nightclub on Detroit’s west side on Dec. 16 around 2:30 a.m.

Police said they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground. That man is now confirmed to be Rodney Carter of Detroit. Officials say that Carter was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

After the shooting, witnesses told authorities that they heard an argument and saw an SUV driving away from the scene.

Below are the charges against Jackson for the Dec. 16 shooting:

One count of First-Degree Murder

One count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Two counts of Felony Firearm

Murder of Patrick Jones

Police were dispatched to a home on Dec. 22 around 10:45 a.m. on Detroit’s east side.

Officials say that when they arrived, now confirmed 26-year-old Patrick Jones was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones was found in an upstairs bedroom with fatal gunshot wounds to the right arm and armpit.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office wrote in a news release that they believe there was a verbal altercation between Jones and Jackson that escalated. Jackson then produced a fire gun and killing Jones before fleeing the scene.

Below are the charges against Jackson for the Dec. 22 shooting:

One count of First-Degree Murder

One count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Two counts of Felony Firearm

Jackson is scheduled to face a probable cause conference on Jan. 31 at 8:30 a.m. and an examination on Feb. 7 at 1:45 p.m.