Michigan State University released findings from survey about sexual misconduct on campus

Michigan State University has released the findings of its campus climate survey and says improvements have been made since the initial 2019 survey. Nearly 12,000 students were interviewed. MSU reported a decrease in the prevalence of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and workplace incivility.

Sophomore students Olivia Blackmond and Ellia Kantor were away for the initial survey but said they could see the efforts to raise awareness on the topic all around campus.

Kantor sees it all throughout her dorm.

“Each month, they’ll have a different theme,” said Kantor.

They told Local 4, there are mandatory training sessions to help students identify what harassment looks like and what to say or do if they witness it.

The updated 2021-2022 school year survey identified an alarming issue.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community report being victimized at an alarming rate, with 72% of undergraduate transgender and nonbinary students and another 21% of faculty identifying as part of the same groups reporting experiencing sexual harassment.

School leaders say over the next semester, they will be looking to develop new prevention methods and build specialized resources to help address the problem.