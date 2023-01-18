Video: NB Lodge Freeway reopen in Detroit after crash closed all lanes

DETROIT – The northbound side of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit has reopened to traffic Wednesday morning following a crash on the city’s northwest side.

At around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 18, a car crash occurred on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) near West McNichols Road.

The crash initially caused the northbound side of the freeway to close, and then one lane opened for traffic to pass through. The crash was cleared as of 9:47 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Details about the crash have not yet been announced. It is unclear if anyone was hurt.