13-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home

DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing after he left his Detroit home earlier this week and didn’t return.

Kamreen Harrington, 13, disappeared around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) from a home in the 16500 block of Ward Avenue on the city’s west side. He still has not returned, officials said.

Harrington is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with black stripes, as well as multi-colored pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.