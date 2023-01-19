41º

LIVE

Local News

17-year-old girl still missing days after leaving Detroit home without permission

Caniagerria Catlin left home Tuesday night

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Missing
Caniagerria Catlin (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl is still missing days after she left her Detroit home without permission, police said.

Caniagerria Catlin, 17, left her home in the 7700 block of Piedmont Street in Southwest Detroit around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17).

She didn’t have permission to leave, and she still has not returned home, according to authorities.

Catlin is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants, and black boots.

Her mother said Catlin suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on Catlin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email