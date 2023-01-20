39º

Detroit's area code 313 to run out by late 2025

Only new phone customers would be impacted

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROITDetroit’s 313 area code is running out, and 679 may be the new 313.

According to the Michigan Public Service Commission, the 313 area code is expected to run out of unassigned numbers by late 2025.

A public hearing in Detroit will be held in March to discuss the proposed 679 area code.

Only new phone customers would be impacted, and everyone with a 313 area code will get to keep their number.

According to the MPSC, the 313 area code covers Detroit, its enclaves Hamtramck and Highland Park, and the suburbs of Allen Park, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, the Grosse Pointes, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Redford Township, River Rouge and Taylor.

The public hearing is set for March 9, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Wayne County Community College District’s downtown campus, in the Frank Hayden Community Room #236, 1001 W. Fort St in Detroit.

Public comment is welcome.

