2 clerks in custody after man shot, killed at Redford Township gas station

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two clerks are in police custody after a man was fatally shot at a gas station in Redford Township early Friday morning.

According to Redford Township police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, a man was shot at a Marathon gas station on Telegraph Road near I-96, just along the Detroit border. First responders arrived and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

See footage from the scene in the video player above.

Officials say the shooting followed an altercation at the gas station. Two gas station clerks were in custody as of Friday morning.

It is unclear if the shooting occurred amid an attempted robbery, or if there was some other sort of fight. Investigators were waiting on a search warrant to enter the gas station to learn more about what happened.

Redford Township police say there is no threat to the public at this time.