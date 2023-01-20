Woman arrested for stealing mail, checks, credit cards from several Troy residents, police say

TROY, Mich. – A woman was caught stealing mail, checks, and credit cards after several Troy residents filed complaints about the thefts, police said.

Troy police officers were patrolling the area of Crooks and Big Beaver roads on Monday (Jan. 16) because several people from the neighborhood had reported their mail being stolen, according to authorities.

An officer saw Khaira Linnette Nicole Howard, 25, of Detroit, opening a mailbox and trying to remove items from inside, officials said.

Howard was identified, and the officer searched her vehicle. Inside were several pieces of mail, personal checks, and credit cards in the names of other people, according to police.

Howard was arrested and charged with multiple counts of receiving and concealing stolen property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices, and a license violation.

She was arraigned Thursday at 52-4 District Court.